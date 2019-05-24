Department of Education to provide free summer meals to kids starting June 27

The Department of Education will run its free summer meal program from June 27 to August 30.

The program is available at hundreds of public schools, community pool centers, libraries, and other locations around Queens. It aims to provide city children with nutritious meals and snacks over the summer months, a time when children can be more at risk for hunger and weight gain.

No registration, documentation, or ID is required to receive a free breakfast or lunch meal to all children 18 years old and under. There is no service on July 4 or August 12. The only exception to the previously mentioned timeframe is at Renaissance Charter School, which will run from July 1 to August 23.

QNS has compiled a list of all borough locations that are offering free summer meals.