Four bandits sought for stealing thousands in daring gunpoint robbery at a Flushing social club

Cops are looking for four men who robbed six people at gunpoint in a Flushing club on Tuesday night.

According to authorities, at 9:15 p.m. on May 21, four unknown men entered a club, located at 135-14 37th Ave., with firearms. Once inside, the suspects demanded property from six different men inside.

Law enforcement sources said the thieves proceeded to take $4,700 in cash, cellphones, jewelry and credit cards from the victims. The gunmen then fled the scene in a Toyota Sienna van southbound on Prince Street.

The incident was reported to the 109th Precinct. There were no reported injuries.

Police released video of the suspects at the location of the robbery:

Police described the suspects as Asian men. The first suspect, pictured above, was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a baseball hat, a bicycle helmet, a zip-up jacket, and sneakers. He displayed a shotgun during the incident.

The three remaining perpetrators each wore surgical masks, and two displayed handguns during the robbery. The gun-wielding crooks was last seen wearing a wig, sunglasses and a zip-up jacket.

One additional suspect was last seen wearing a baseball hat with an “NY” logo, and a zip-up jacket and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this robbery and/or the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.