PHOTOS: Queens honors and celebrates service at many Memorial Day parades

Photo: Mark Hallum
The Howard Beach Memorial Day Parade went off with a bang on Monday.

Memorial Day weekend proved to be a beautiful spectacle for Queens as thousands gathered across the borough for numerous parades and tributes to those who gave their lives in defense of the country.

The sun was shining on Howard Beach as the community turned out with no shortage of red, white and blue on Monday as the procession made the rounds paying homage to fallen soldiers from south Queens.

The parade began at Coleman Square, at the corner of 159th Avenue and 103rd Street, and wound its way from between churches and monuments for wreath laying ceremonies before returning to its starting point. The parade finished off with elected officials, namely Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato, State Senator Joe Addabbo and Councilman Eric Ulrich.

Check out some of the other scenes from Memorial Day parades and vigils across Queens this weekend:

College Point (Sunday, photos by Max Parrott)

Forest Hills (Sunday, photos by Dean Moses)

Maspeth (Sunday, photos by Walter Karling and Allen Ngai)

Laurelton (Monday, photos by Nat Valentine)

Rosedale (Monday, photos by Nat Valentine)

Whitestone (Monday, photos by Dominick Totino Photography)

Ridgewood/Glendale (Monday, photos by Dean Moses)

Woodside (Monday, photos by Walter Karling)

Little Neck/Douglaston (Monday, photos by Bruce Adler)

 

