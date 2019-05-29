Artists to read the Mueller Report for 24 straight hours this weekend in Long Island City

It’s a 24-hour test of endurance, creativity, and Trump-bashing.

The Arc — a 20,000-square-foot, indoor, multi-purpose art center in Long Island City — will host Filibustered and Unfiltered: America Reads the Mueller Report, starting on Saturday, June 1, at 8 p.m. and running straight through until 8 p.m. the following day, July 2.

It’s an open call, and more than 100 citizens — including notable theater, film, television and music artists —have volunteered to read and listen to the two-volume, 448-page report on Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Right now, the lineup includes Broadway veteran Lisa McNulty; Sarita Choudhury, a British Indian actress who broke onto the scene alongside Denzel Washington in “Mississippi Masala”; playwright Pia Wilson; and Sari Caine, who works at the Arc and runs the Slightly Altered States drama troupe.

Some might sing their portions. Others might imitate President Donald J. Trump’s mannerisms and accent. Still more might just cry. Plus, live music and some unannounced special guests are on the agenda.

As previously reported in QNS, the Arc can be used as everything from a theater to a recording studio to a concert venue. Located where a sushi factory once operated, it boasts cathedral-like wooden beams, an artistically adorned elevator booth, an eight-person speakeasy and a hidden room. The space is actually a physical extension of the internet performing arts website community DMNDR, which South Ozone Park native John Belitsky launched in 2014.

DMNDR presents Filibustered and Unfiltered along with the theater-and-film companies New Neighborhood and Slightly Altered States.

Ticket prices start at $10, and attendees can stay for the entire 24-hour show or come and go as they wish. Food will be available for purchase. (Alcohol is not permitted on the premises.)

Proceeds will cover the event’s practical expenses and support two nonprofits that provide services to immigrants, RAICES Texas and CARA Family Detention Pro Bono Project.

The Arc is at 36-30 36th St., about three blocks north of the 36th Street station for the R and M lines.

Images: The Arc