As we start to get a taste of warm weather and summer vibes, Queens residents will be itching to spend more time outside. For those looking for their new home, there are many houses on the market that offer outdoor areas that are perfect for summer festivities.
This week, we’re highlighting three homes that just hit the market and offer great spaces for hanging outside this summer: a Fresh Meadows cape with a spacious private yard, a Rockaway Beach condo with beach rights and a co-op in Little Neck with a quaint courtyard setting.
MLS: 3131922
56-43 194th St., Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
Listing Price: $1,188,000
Details: This beautifully renovated cape sits comfortably on a Fresh Meadows corner and is being sold as-is. Features include four bedrooms, one full bathroom, a formal living room, an eat-in kitchen, a finished basement, a new roof and a detached two-car garage. The private, fenced-in backyard offers plenty of space to hang out and entertain this summer.
For more information, contact listing agent Patti McCarthy at 917-270-6008.
MLS: 3131312
79-14 Rockaway Beach Blvd. 1K, Rockaway Beach, NY 11693
Listing Price: $290,000
Details: This pet-friendly condo in Rockaway Beach is perfect for those who want to live just steps away from the beach. Features include two bedrooms, one full bathroom, a spacious living area, kitchen, closet space and access to laundry facilities. In addition to being handicap accessible and offering an outdoor area to lounge, the condo also comes with beach rights that will come in handy all summer long.
For more information, contact listing agent Kathleen McCarthy at 516-790-2195.
MLS: 3131294
249-28 63rd Ave., Little Neck, NY 11362
Listing Price: $235,000
Details: This Little Neck co-op is a great option for those looking to venture out and buy their first home. Features include one bedroom with a double closet, one full bathroom, a living room/dining room combo, a kitchen, and an in-unit washer and dryer. The corner unit offers plenty of storage space in the attic as well as a courtyard setting for the beautiful weather.
For more information, contact listing agent Patti McCarthy at 917-270-6008.
