Man sought for shooting that left College Point man dead and two injured on Memorial Day

The gunman behind a Memorial Day shooting that left a College Point man dead and two others injured remains at large.

Authorities say that at 6:53 p.m. on May 27, police responded to a 911 call regarding three men shot at Stanley Avenue and Hemlock Street. Upon their arrival, officers from the 75th Precinct found 42-year-old Basheem Graham, unconscious and unresponsive, with gunshot wounds to his head and neck.

EMS rushed Graham to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a large crowd was at the location when an unknown man approached and fired off multiple shots into the crowd. The suspect fled the scene on Autumn Avenue.

A 46-year-old man in the crowd suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and tried to drive himself to the hospital. He was found at Eldert Lane and Linden Boulevard where he was then transported by EMS to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in stable condition. A 34-year-old man was also taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center by private means with a gunshot wound to the chest and is in stable condition

Police released video of the suspect that was taken prior to the shooting:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.