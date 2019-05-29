Police seek public’s help in identifying a man wanted for a burglary in College Point

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted for questioning in connection to a burglary that occurred last weekend in College Point.

According to police, the male suspect was captured on surveillance video entering a private residence through the side window at 117th Street and 12th Avenue on Saturday, May 25, at approximately 3:24 a.m.

Once inside the residence, the individual removed a safe that contained personal papers, jewelry and cash, police said. The thief then removed three pieces of luggage and left the home through the front door in an unknown direction, police said.

Police described the suspect as a black male, between the age of 30 to 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.