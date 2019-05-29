Sing, dance and tap your feet to authentic Piedmont Blues in Flushing on Friday

Piedmont is rocky inland region that stretches from Georgia to the Chesapeake in the Southern United States. It’s known for orchards, dairy farms and an infectious style of the Blues that gets people singing, dancing, and smiling.

Considered to be the “mountain cousin” of the more famous Mississippi Delta version, the Piedmont Blues derives from the traditional fiddle and banjo string band music that has served as a staple at rural parties and square dances for centuries. Like most music from the South, it blends European and African styles, but it has an obvious Ragtime influence with the fingerstyle guitar having a more central theme.

Experience live Piedmont Blues in Queens on Friday, May 31, when some of the world’s best practitioners offer a special shindig at Flushing Town Hall at 8 p.m.

The Phil Wiggins Blues House Party headlines the hoedown. One of the nation’s foremost acoustic harmonica players, Wiggins is a two-time winner of the Blues Music Award (formerly known as the “W.C. Handy Award”), which is considered the genre’s highest accolade. The Maryland resident is also only the third-ever harmonica player to receive a National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.

He’ll share the stage with veteran guitarist Rick Franklin and fiddler/violinist Marcus Moore, two standard bearers of the tradition, and Junious Brickhouse, a dancer and choreographer who founded the cultural nonprofit Urban Artistry.

The Harris Brothers — Reggie on guitar, suitcase drum, and banjo with Ryan on bass and kick drum — round out the program. After growing up in an extremely musical family in rural North Carolina, these real life brothers have been playing together since the 1980s. Their stage interaction is intuitive and spontaneous as they never make a set list. (Thus, no two performances are alike.)

General admission is $16, but students pay $10. Teenagers can attend for free.

Arrive at 7 p.m. to attend a conversation with the artists, moderated by Jon Lohman, who is Virginia’s official folklorist. Plus, Brickhouse will teach a dance lesson.

The concert is made possible through the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation in collaboration with the National Council for the Traditional Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Flushing Town Hall is at 137-35 Northern Blvd.

Images: The Phil Wiggins Blues House Party (top); The Harris Brothers (bottom)