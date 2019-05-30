Car runs through fence and into building of Flushing sushi restaurant, no one seriously injured

No one was seriously injured after a man crashed his car into a Flushing sushi restaurant on Thursday morning.

Authorities say that at 7:56 a.m. on May 30, police received a 911 call regarding an aided male in a vehicle accident at Sushi Village, located at 32-50 Francis Lewis Blvd.

Upon their arrival, emergency personnel and officers from the 111th Precinct found that the male victim, who has not been identified, had crashed his four-door sedan into the restaurant.

At this time, it is not known what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. Sushi Village was not open at the time of the incident.

A report of the Citizen App indicted that the driver was trapped in the car, but police confirmed that the victim was removed from the car. The victim did not sustain any serious injuries but went to a local hospital for treatment.

