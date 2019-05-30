Cops catch alleged creep who rubbed his body against napping teen on the 7 train in Corona

Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Police arrested a man on Wednesday who allegedly rubbed his body on a sleeping teenager while riding the 7 train in Corona.

Kenneth Kou, 28, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. on May 29 in Nassau County. He was charged with sexual abuse, forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Authorities say that at 3:45 p.m. on May 26, a 15-year-old girl was asleep on a Queens-bound 7 train. As the train was approaching the Junction Boulevard station, Kou allegedly proceeded to press his body against the victim while she was asleep.

After the train pulled into the Junction Boulevard station, Kou allegedly fled the train.

Police say that a tip came in from a caller who recognized Kou while they were at an undisclosed location in Nassau County, which led police to arrest Kou.

