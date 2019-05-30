Grand jury indicts alleged creep who tried to lure young girls into his car in Corona and Flushing

The Brooklyn man accused of trying to lure young girls into his car and exposing himself to them on the streets of Queens earlier this year has been indicted on numerous charges, prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

Eddie Rodriguez, 42, of Crown Heights faces counts of endangering the welfare of a child, public lewdness and grand larceny for two incidents that occurred back in April in Flushing and earlier this month in Corona.

According to acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan, Rodriguez allegedly exposed himself to the youngsters while trying to lure them into his vehicle.

“This behavior is despicable and perverted and endangered the well-being of these two victims – causing them to fear for their safety,” Ryan said on May 29. “The defendant now faces prison time for his alleged actions.”

Law enforcement sources said the first incident occurred at around 3 p.m. on April 4, when Rodriguez allegedly pulled up his vehicle next to a 14-year-old girl walking at the intersection of 156th Street and 43rd Avenue.

According to prosecutors, he allegedly asked the girl to use her cellphone to find directions to a hospital before grabbing the device out of her hand. When she demanded her phone back, authorities said, Rodriguez allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in front of her.

The second incident, authorities said, occurred at 6:30 p.m. on May 6 when Rodriguez, while behind the wheel of a gray Nissan, approached a 12-year-old girl in the area of Van Cleef Street and Saultell Avenue in Corona. Prosecutors said he allegedly asked the girl for directions to a hospital, then asked to use her phone, claiming that his cellphone didn’t work.

When the child handed over her phone, authorities said, she noticed that Rodriguez had allegedly dropped his pants and was stroking his penis. He allegedly ordered the girl to get in the car, but she refused.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez returned the phone to the victim and fled after a good Samaritan approached the girl.

At his May 28 arraignment on the indictment, Rodriguez was ordered held on $80,000 bond or $55,000 cash bail, and to return to court on Aug. 5. If convicted, he faces up to four years behind bars.