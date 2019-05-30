Here’s a roomy one-bedroom apartment with a 38-square-foot private balcony off the living room and a spacious open kitchen. It’s on the second floor of one of the four-story townhouses that are part of The Craftsmen, a development in Hunters Point.
The living room in the apartment is large, with the aforementioned private balcony and open kitchen on either end. There’s a peninsula in the kitchen, along with a Bosch refrigerator, dishwasher, Bertazzoni range and oven, roomy cabinets, Caesarstone countertops and mosaic tile backsplash that give it an elegant coherence.
A large closet can be found in the bedroom, which has large windows sharing the same view as the balcony. Another closet can be found near the entrance to the apartment. There are high ceilings and white oak floors throughout.
The bathroom is generously proportioned and elegant, with Grohe faucets and showers, tile walls, as well as Kohler sinks and toilets.
This is a thriving neighborhood known as an ideal location for the arts, with MoMA PS1 about a block away and SculptureCenter is within walking distance. Transportation is plentiful, with both the Court Square and Queensboro Plaza stations nearby.
Listed by Carlos Simoes and Mary Beth Gill of Modern Spaces, the unit is asking $855,000, with $539 of taxes and a monthly fee of $194.
[Listing: 21-22 45th Road, #4 | Broker: Modern Spaces] GMAP