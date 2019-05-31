Crook makes a gun threat to steal thousands in cash from an Elmhurst bank: cops

Detectives need the public’s help in finding a man who swiped cash from a bank in Elmhurst on Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the robbery took place at 11:29 a.m. on May 28 at the Santander Bank located at 83-20 Roosevelt Ave., near Baxter Avenue.

According to police, the thief walked up to a teller at the location and presented a demand note while stating that he had a firearm. The employee provided the suspect with $2,908 in cash.

After receiving the dough, cops noted, the bandit fled from the bank and was last seen heading on foot southbound along Baxter Avenue before turning eastbound onto Gleane Street.

Officers from the 110th Precinct responded to the scene. There were no reported injuries.

On May 31, the NYPD released surveillance camera images of the bandit. They described him as a white or Hispanic male standing at 5 feet, 10 inches or 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark sunglasses, a black baseball cap, a blue hooded sweatshirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information regarding the bank robber’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips or text 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.