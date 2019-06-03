Cops continue to investigate death of unidentified woman found on bed in a Flushing home

Police are still investigating the death of a woman who was found on a bed in a Flushing apartment on Sunday morning.

Authorities say that at 10:29 a.m. on June 2, officers from the 109th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious woman inside an apartment located on Willets Point Boulevard between Parsons Boulevard and Union Street.

Upon their arrival, officers found an unidentified woman unconscious and unresponsive in a bed at the location with no obvious signs of trauma.

EMS rushed to the scene and declared the victim dead on arrival.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.