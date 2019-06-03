Cops catch creep who allegedly raped a 78-year-old woman in her Queens home (UPDATED)

Cops arrested a Rosedale man who they say raped a 78-year-old woman in her Rosedale home early Sunday morning.

Following an ongoing investigation, Ryan Bayard, 30, was arrested on June 3 and charged with rape and committing a criminal sexual act.

According to law enforcement sources, at 6:30 a.m. on June 2, Bayard allegedly entered the woman’s home, located in the vicinity of Brookville Boulevard and 148th Street, while she was asleep. Bayard proceeded to rape the victim before fleeing the scene.

Police identified the suspect as Bayard and released his photo on June 3.

🚨WANTED for RAPE: Have you seen Ryan Bayard? On 6/2 at 6:30 AM, in the vicinity of Brookville Blvd & 148 St in Queens, the suspect entered the 78-year-old victim’s home while she was asleep and forcibly raped her. If you have any info, call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/EC1jv6kZmY — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 3, 2019

This incident is that latest major rape case to be reported in the 105th Precinct in recent days. According to police, between 6 a.m. and noon on May 30, 53-year-old Michael Hosang allegedly raped and beat a 29-year-old woman inside a home, located near the corner of 224th Street and 130th Avenue in Laurelton.

Anyone with information in regard to either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Updated at 2:30 p.m.