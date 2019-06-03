Southeast Queens cops warn residents about spike in car rims and tire thefts

Following a large up-tick of car rims and tire thefts in southeast Queens, the 105th Precinct is cautioning community residents to stay vigilant and safeguard their vehicles.

As of April 11, there have been 26 reports of car rims and tire thefts that occurred in the middle of the night in several neighborhoods, according to 105th Precinct executive officer, Captain Kevin Chan.

“The majority of the theft has been the newer sports model 2018/2019 Honda Accord tires and rims,” said Chan. “These vehicles are placed on cinder blocks or milk crates after the tires and rims are removed.”

According to Chan, the spike in car rims and tire larcenies is affecting all communities in the 105th Precinct which includes Queens Village, Cambria Heights, Laurelton, Rosedale, Springfield Gardens, Glen Oaks, New Hyde Park and Floral Park.

To reduce the recent crime in the area, the precinct issued several tips for residents to secure their rims and tires:

Have wheel locks installed on your vehicle and place the key in a secure location.

Park your vehicle in a well-lit, heavily traveled area.

Most Thefts occur during night time hours. Please be observant of any suspicious activity and immediately report it to 911 or directly to the 105th Precinct.

For additional information, residents can contact crime prevention Police Officer John McCoy at 718-776-9207.

Additionally, the precinct has also posted tips on its Twitter account page:

🔐Lug Nut Locks🔐 This is a safety measure you should take for your vehicle, these lock your wheels on. It makes it more difficult for people to steal your TIRES & RIMS! #DontMakeItEasy#CrimePrevention pic.twitter.com/ey7lDIQm4X — NYPD 105th Precinct (@NYPD105Pct) May 4, 2019