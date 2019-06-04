Beautification project brightens up Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica

Councilwoman Adrienne Adams on Tuesday celebrated the culmination of the Sutphin Boulevard beautification project in Jamaica with the Horticultural Society of New York and the Thomas Jr. Foundation.

Volunteers from the Horticultural Society of New York, which works across the city beautifying neighborhoods, mulched and cleaned tree pits along Sutphin Boulevard from Foch Boulevard to Brinkerhoff Avenue in Jamaica. The organization educated volunteers in horticulture, providing job training and work experience.

The project represents one of the many initiatives supported by Adams to help transform street corridors throughout District 28 which includes the neighborhoods of Jamaica, Richmond Hill, Rochdale Village and South Ozone Park.

The beautification project was funded by Adams through a Greener NYC budget allocation in fiscal year 2019.

“Clean streets and sidewalks are part of building welcoming, vibrant communities,” Adams said. “Business districts and residents deserve no less. That is why it is critically important that we do all we can to make District 28 a great place to live, work and visit. This program is just one part of my overall effort to revitalize my district and maximize its potential.”

The Horticultural Society of New York visited Sutphin Boulevard during the spring to clean, weed and mulch around the street trees, said David Snyder, manager of the GreenTeam at the organization.

“Members of our transitional jobs program have worked alongside neighborhood volunteers to make beautify the street, improving the environment for neighbors, while helping out Jamaica’s lovely shade trees,” Snyder said.

Yvonne Reddick, district manager of Community Board 12, said the project represents the ongoing efforts to revitalize Jamaica and create a greater sense of pride among residents.

“It is my hope that the community will come out to take part in this continued beautification project,” said Reddick. “I would like to thank Council member Adams for her dedication and commitment to District 28.”

Hailing Adams and her team as true community advocates, Jim Martin, director of ACE New York, said the #HeartfortheCommunity beautification project exemplifies Adams’ commitment to community engagement and the flourishing of District 28 and the people who live therein.

“Her office has also opened up meaningful employment opportunities for men and women who are overcoming histories of homelessness, incarceration and substance use disorder, through the NYC Cleanup Initiative,” said Adams. “Because of her, men and women have an opportunity to break the cycle of poverty while providing critical beautification services that keep the vibrant neighborhoods of Queens beautiful for residents, businesses and visitors. ACE is fortunate and proud to call Councilwoman Adams a partner.”