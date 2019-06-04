Note-passing thief steals cash from a bank in Jamaica: cops

Cops are looking for a note-passing thief who stole cash from a bank in Jamaica on Friday.

According to authorities, at 1:10 p.m. on May 31, an unknown man entered Apple Bank, located 168-42 Hillside Ave., and approached the teller. The suspect then passed a note demanding money from the teller.

The teller complied and handed over an undetermined amount of cash to the suspect, who then fled the scene in a black Honda Accord and went eastbound on Hillside Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 103rd Precinct.

Cops described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20s and standing 5 feet, 10 inches. He was last seen wearing black sunglasses, a dark colored baseball cap with the word “Carhartt” across the front, a dark colored jacket, gray sweatpants and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.