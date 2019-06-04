These five Queens neighborhoods had the biggest average real estate price drop in May

A new report takes a look at which neighborhoods in New York City experienced a decline in real estate listing prices throughout the month of May.

RealtyHop recently released an interactive map that tracks the number of price drops throughout the five boroughs. According to their findings, Cambria Heights had the highest median price drop in Queens with a 10.4 percent decrease, with the price drops averaging at a $52,000 decrease.

The second highest median price drop was found in the Hammels-Arverne-Edgemere area, which experienced an 8.14 percent decrease, with price drops averaging $59,000. The Briarwood-Jamaica area of Queens is the third highest in the borough, with a 6.35 percent decrease and price drops averaging at a $44,500 decrease.

The northern half of Springfield Gardens came in at number four, with a 6.21 percent median price decrease, with price drops averaging at a $45,000 decrease. At number five, Rosedale had a 5.78 percent median price decrease, with price drops averaging at a $49,500 decrease.

Visit realtyhop.com to read the full report. Check out the map below to see the average price drops in neighborhoods throughout Queens: