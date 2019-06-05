Reported bomb threat at Long Island City High School deemed unfounded by police (UPDATED)

Reports of a bomb threat at Long Island City High School on Wednesday morning were unfounded, according to the NYPD.

Police say that at 10:27 a.m. on June 5, officers from the 114th Precinct responded to a call regarding an unconfirmed report of a bomb threat at the school, located at 14-30 Broadway. The bomb squad was deployed to the scene to investigate and sweep the school.

Update: Level 1 mobilization issued as officers investigate an unconfirmed report of a bomb threat at Long Island City High School. — New York City 911 (@NYC_Alerts911) June 5, 2019

Reports from the Citizen App indicated that the students were evacuated sometime after the call came in. As of Wednesday afternoon, police say that no suspicious devise was found on the premises.

The 114th Precinct had closed the vicinity of Broadway between 21st Street and 12th Street due to police activity at the scene. The sections of road have since been re-opened. The investigation is ongoing.

QNS has reached out to the Department of Education for comment.

Updated at 1:45 p.m.