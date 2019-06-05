Get ready to see the inner workings of an artist’s mind during the sixth annual Greenpoint Open Studios (GOS) in Brooklyn.
On June 8-9, more than 300 local artists will open their studios to the public to showcase their work. With painters, sculptors, video and installation artists, photographers, printmakers, ceramicists, designers, architects and more calling the neighborhood home, Greenpoint is one of the most creative areas in the city.
Visitors will be able to meet the artists, view their works, and participate in workshops & special events hosted by local businesses, galleries, and community organizations.
The weekend will kick off on June 7 with a Launch Party at Brooklyn Bazaar, located at 150 Greenpoint Ave. From 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., party-goers can enjoy live music, dancing, frozen cocktail specials, live painting, art installations, video projections, and so much more. Plus, the first 100 visitors get a free swag bag of art supplies courtesy of Blick Art Materials.
From 12 to 6 p.m. on June 8 & 9, artists will open up their studios for self-guided tours. Visitors can pick up free GOS Guides with a map and event schedule at any of the 6 designated info hubs plus at various locations throughout North Brooklyn or online at the GOS website.
To finish off the weekend, GOS will host a Wrap Party at One Bedford, located at 1 Bedford Ave., where guests can enjoy watermelon soju cocktails, delicious food and drinks, and projections of artwork by GOS 2019 participants.
Presented by Greenpointers, GOS is made possible by volunteers and their sponsors: A/D/O, Java Studios, Broadway Stages, Morgan Fine Arts, Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union, and Beyond the Streets.
For more information, visit the GOS website.