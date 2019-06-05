Former Mets star Keith Hernandez to attend book-signing in LIC on Friday

Here’s the chance to find out if there really was a second spitter in that iconic episode of “Seinfeld.”

Keith Hernandez, a former Mets player and current baseball commentator, will sign, sell and discuss his new memoir at Book Culture LIC on Friday, June 7, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Recently released in paperback, “I’m Keith Hernandez” recounts the life journey of the workhorse first baseman who won 11 consecutive Gold Gloves, a National League co-MVP award, a batting title and one World Series each with the St. Louis Cardinals (1982) and the hometown New York Mets (1986).

It wasn’t all winning and celebrations, though, and the memoir includes plenty of details about Hernandez’s Little League experiences as a child in Northern California with an overbearing father, the hellacious bus rides and south-of-the-border escapades of his Minor League years, and his Major League struggles, benchings and batting races. Plus, he shares his thoughts on everything from hitting to leadership to building confidence.

Admission is $17.99, a price that includes the book’s full cost and event entry for one. There are three rules that will be strictly enforced during.

No autograph personalizations and only books by the author (no memorabilia, photos, notebooks, etc.); No photos with the author, no pose requests; and Those who fail to observe these rules will be removed from the reception line and/or asked to leave.

Hernandez, who is now 65, defies the stereotype of the dumb jock. He can do New York Times crossword puzzles in mere minutes. He collects fine art and books. He’s a Civil War buff. He even acts. TV Guide once ranked his 1992 appearance on “Seinfeld” as the fourth best television episode of all time. (Diehard fans might notice that his famous line in that episode is the title of this new book. They also might recognize the “second spitter” reference. It turned out to be former Mets pitcher Roget McDowell.)

Since 2006, Hernandez has worked as a television broadcaster for the Mets on SNY and WPIX. He’s also had gigs as a studio analyst for MLB on Fox. In addition to this memoir, he has written three other books on baseball and a young adult mystery about a fictional Met who solves a murder.

Book Culture LIC, which opened in 2017, is located at 26-09 Jackson Ave. in LIC. It’s about three blocks from the Queens Plaza station on the E, M and R lines and another three blocks from Court Square station on the 7 line.

Images: Hachette Brook Group