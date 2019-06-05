Knife-wielding crook steals game console and monitor from Ozone Park GameStop: cops

Cops are looking for a man who robbed an Ozone Park video game shop at knifepoint over the weekend.

According to authorities, at 6:40 p.m. on June 2, an unknown man was inside GameStop, located at 91-10 Atlantic Ave., standing at the counter. When the store employee handed the man a Playstation 4 and a monitor, the man pulled out a kitchen knife and told the employee to back away.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction with the game console and monitor, valued at $710. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The 102nd Precinct tweeted out photos of the suspect:

WANTED: Help us identify this individual wanted Robbery. The suspect forcibly removed items from the GameStop located at 91-10 Atlantic Ave on 6/2/19 at Approx. 6:45 PM. Anyone with information is asked to call the 102nd Precinct Detectives at 718-805-3212. Case# 2019-77 #Queens pic.twitter.com/aNTPGfE9o9 — NYPD 102nd Precinct (@NYPD102Pct) June 4, 2019

Anyone with information about the incident can call the 102nd Precinct Detective Squad at 718-805-3212.