Knife-wielding crook steals game console and monitor from Ozone Park GameStop: cops

Photos via Twitter/@NYPD102Pct

Cops are looking for a man who robbed an Ozone Park video game shop at knifepoint over the weekend.

According to authorities, at 6:40 p.m. on June 2, an unknown man was inside GameStop, located at 91-10 Atlantic Ave., standing at the counter. When the store employee handed the man a Playstation 4 and a monitor, the man pulled out a kitchen knife and told the employee to back away.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction with the game console and monitor, valued at $710. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The 102nd Precinct tweeted out photos of the suspect:

Anyone with information about the incident can call the 102nd Precinct Detective Squad at 718-805-3212.

