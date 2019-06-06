Sheila E. headlines 2019 ‘Only in Queens Summer Festival’ in Flushing Meadows Corona Park

The Glamorous Life is coming to Flushing Meadows Corona Park later this month when pop star Sheila E. headlines headlines a free concert as the featured event of Queens Borough President Melinda Katz’s “Only in Queens Summer Festival.”

Hailed as the “Queens of Percussion” and regarded as the best female drummer ever when she performed with Prince’s band before going solo, Sheila E. tops the SummerStage Concert beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 23.

Other featured acts include soul artist Musiq Soulchild and reggae and Dancehall singer Kranium, who was born in Montego Bay, Jamaica and raised in Jamaica, Queens.

“There’s no better way to kickoff the summer than by welcoming the Queen of Percussion for what will be a great concert,” Katz said. “Sheila E., Musiq Soulchild and Kranium are sure to put on a show that will get everyone up and dancing.Best of all, the concert will be free for everyone to attend.”

This year’s Only in Queens Summer Festival will celebrate the 55th anniversary of the 1964 World’s Fair and the 80th anniversary of the 1939 World’s Fair. Both of those historic events were held in what is now Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

“Music and cultural programs provide New Yorkers with opportunities to enjoy the sights and sounds of inspiring artists,” Comptroller Scott Stringer said. “Which will undoubtedly be a fun time for families. I encourage Queens residents to come out on June 23rd and enjoy the great music under the sun in the world’s borough.”

Prior to the 5:00 p.m. start of the concert, the Only in Queens Festival will offer a range of food, entertainment and activities for people of all ages including a scavenger hunt, exhibitions of the World’s Fair photos and memorabilia and international food vendors curated by the Queens International Night Market team.

“Every summer the Only in Queens Festival brings the funk to Flushing Meadows Corona Park,” NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver said. “Showcasing a range of artists who represent the diversity of its home borough, the festival enlivens one of our city’s most historic parks.”