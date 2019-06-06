The sun is shining and as we head into summer, many are going deeper into their house hunting. With new options coming on the market every week, it can be tough to decide on which home is best for you and your family.
This week, we’re highlighting three listings in Queens that could satisfy any homebuyer: a beautifully maintained colonial in Hollis Hills, a Whitestone ranch with must-have features and a Howard Beach bungalow that has been completely renovated.
MLS: 3132785
85-37 210th St., Hollis Hills, NY 11427
Listing Price: $1,598,000
Details: This colonial sits in the heart of Hollis Hills and boasts tons of windows that allow natural light to fill the home. Features include four bedrooms, four bathrooms (three full, one half), a living room, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a full finished basement, a spacious, private backyard, an attached garage and hardwood floors throughout. The home offers a great space for entertaining, however if you’re looking to get out of the house it’s nearby highways and buses to the rest of NYC.
For more information, contact listing agent Irene Gringuz at 917-335-3950.
MLS: 3133073
150-18 6th Ave., Whitestone, NY 11357
Listing Price: $1,150,000
Details: This one-of-a-kind ranch has been updated with must-have features that will please any homebuyer. Features include four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, a full, finished basement, hardwood floors throughout, energy efficient appliances, and an updated roof and plumbing. The home is not just near local transportation, but also the Long Island Sound, making this home the go-to spot for your family and friends this summer.
For more information, contact listing agent Anthony Foropoulos Herrschaft at 347-366-7151.
MLS: 3133073
102-18 159th Dr., Howard Beach, NY 11414
Listing Price: $499,000
Details: This bright and cozy bungalow in Howard Beach has been completely renovated that blends a traditional style with a modern look. Features include two bedrooms, one full bathroom, a living room, a kitchen with new cabinets and tiles, new floors, windows and lighting, plus an attic for storage or as another functional room. The bungalow is just two blocks away from the A train, making it ideal for commuters.
For more information, contact listing agent Kathleen McCarthy at 516-790-2195.
