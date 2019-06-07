Bandit behind Forest Hills bank robbery sought for two other heist attempts in Queens and Manhattan

The crook who swiped cash from a Forest Hills bank on Thursday afternoon failed to get cash during a robbery bid in Manhattan earlier in the day — and has been tied to another heist in Queens last month, police reported.

Police say that the Forest Hills job occurred at 5:55 p.m. on June 6 inside the Chase Bank located at 104-17 Queens Blvd. Once inside, the crook passed a note demanding money and stating that he had a firearm.

According to police, the teller complied, handing over $2,000, and the suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported as a result of any of the incidents.

That robbery occurred a little more than two hours after the bandit failed to swipe cash from a Chase bank located on Columbia Avenue in Manhattan.

Detectives investigating both cases have linked the suspect to the May 3 robbery of a Chase bank located at 161-10 Jamaica Ave. in Jamaica.

At about 5 p.m. that day, cops said, the culprit approached a teller and passed a note demanding money and stated that he had a firearm.

The teller complied and handed over $1,000. The suspect then fled the scene on foot eastbound on Jamaica Avenue.

Cops described the bandit as a white man standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to this bank robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.