Suspect in custody for a deadly stabbing inside south Queens apartment building

Detectives are questioning a 41-year-old man in connection with a deadly stabbing inside the Rochdale Village co-op complex early on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said that officers from the 113th Precinct responded to a 911 call about the incident at 4:47 a.m. inside a fourth-floor apartment at a building on 127th Avenue off Bedell Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found a 30-year-old man with stab wounds to his head and torso. Paramedics rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has been withheld pending family notification.

During the preliminary investigation, cops took the 41-year-old man into custody. Sources familiar with the case said that the victim and suspect are related. The motive remains unknown.

Charges against the suspect are pending.