Police searching for man who assaulted a 70-year-old man on a Corona street in May

Cops are looking for a man who attacked a 70-year-old man on the streets of Corona last month.

According to police, at 11:20 a.m. on May 12, a 70-year-old man was walking on 39th Avenue near 103rd Street when he was approached by an unknown man. Without saying a word, the unknown man punched the victim in the mouth with a closed fist and threw him to the ground.

When the victim was on the ground, the suspect kicked him once and then fled the scene westbound on 39th Avenue. EMS responded to the location, however the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a medium build, brown eyes, black hair, a goatee and tattoos on his right hand, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and aged between 25 and 35 years old. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.