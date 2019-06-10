Shooter remains at large after leaving one man injured on a Jamaica street: cops

Photo via Getty Images

The NYPD is looking for a shooter who injured a man on a Jamaica street on Sunday night.

Police say that at around 10:13 p.m. on June 9, a 22-year-old man was shot by an unknown individual on 160th Street near 108th Avenue. Sources say that the victim was struck once in his left cheek.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct and EMS responded to the scene. The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

At this time, police could not confirm what the motive behind the shooting or provide a description of the suspect.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Woman in Maspeth wanted for assaulting man with broken beer bottle in early morning attack
Woman in Maspeth wanted for assaulting man with broken beer bottle in early morning attack
Police searching for man who assaulted a 70-year-old man on a Corona street in May
Police searching for man who assaulted a 70-year-old man on a Corona street in May
Popular Stories
City cuffs four Queens residents for making up fake parking placards to grab spots illegally
Police chief dies in Forest Hills from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, NYPD confirms
Seven busted for operating an illegal sports betting book out of an Astoria building


Skip to toolbar