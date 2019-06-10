Shooter remains at large after leaving one man injured on a Jamaica street: cops

The NYPD is looking for a shooter who injured a man on a Jamaica street on Sunday night.

Police say that at around 10:13 p.m. on June 9, a 22-year-old man was shot by an unknown individual on 160th Street near 108th Avenue. Sources say that the victim was struck once in his left cheek.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct and EMS responded to the scene. The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

At this time, police could not confirm what the motive behind the shooting or provide a description of the suspect.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.