Woodside ‘dognapper’ who grabbed little terrier off a porch remains on the lam

Detectives are still looking for the bike-riding bandit who stole a Yorkshire terrier off the front porch of a Woodside home last week.

According to the 108th Precinct, the “dognapping” occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on June 5 in the area of 50th Avenue and 66th Street.

Police sources said that the pooch — named Jeter, in honor of former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter — was sitting on the porch as its 49-year-old female owner was bringing groceries into the home.

While the owner was inside, police said, the unidentified thief walked up to the porch, grabbed Jeter and fled the scene in an unknown direction. The owner walked back outside, realized her dog was missing and called police.

On its Twitter page Friday, the 108th Precinct posted surveillance camera images of the suspect, who could be seen in one of the images riding a bike.

Citing investigators, WABC-TV reported, the suspect could face grand larceny charges if and when he’s caught. As of June 8, police noted, there’s no word on whether Jeter has returned home.

Anyone with information about the theft can call the 108th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-784-5441.