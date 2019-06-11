Homeless man dies of injuries after mysterious stabbing on a Jackson Heights street corner

Photo via Google Maps

Police are continuing to investigate the stabbing death of a homeless man who was murdered on a Jackson Heights street earlier this month.

According to authorities, at 12:46 a.m. on June 2, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man being assaulted at the corner of 31st Avenue and 91st Street.

Upon their arrival, officers from the 115th Precinct found 40-year-old Fabian Cymry with stab wounds to his torso.

EMS rushed Cymry to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he ultimately died of his injuries on June 7. The NYPD announced his death on June 11.

At this time, no arrests have been made. Police sources could not confirm a possible motive to the stabbing or provide a description of a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Suspect in custody for a deadly stabbing inside south Queens apartment building
Suspect in custody for a deadly stabbing inside south Queens apartment building
Federal jury indicts former Queens cop in murder-for-hire plot to kill estranged husband and boyfriend’s girl
Federal jury indicts former Queens cop in murder-for-hire plot to kill estranged husband and boyfriend’s girl
Popular Stories
City cuffs four Queens residents for making up fake parking placards to grab spots illegally
Mom with infant punches woman who bumped into her on subway train in Forest Hills: cops
Police chief dies in Forest Hills from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, NYPD confirms


Skip to toolbar