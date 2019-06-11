Homeless man dies of injuries after mysterious stabbing on a Jackson Heights street corner

Police are continuing to investigate the stabbing death of a homeless man who was murdered on a Jackson Heights street earlier this month.

According to authorities, at 12:46 a.m. on June 2, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man being assaulted at the corner of 31st Avenue and 91st Street.

Upon their arrival, officers from the 115th Precinct found 40-year-old Fabian Cymry with stab wounds to his torso.

EMS rushed Cymry to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he ultimately died of his injuries on June 7. The NYPD announced his death on June 11.

At this time, no arrests have been made. Police sources could not confirm a possible motive to the stabbing or provide a description of a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.