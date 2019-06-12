Bayside Catholic school holds second annual carnival to benefit families at local Ronald McDonald House

A Bayside Catholic school is holding its second annual community carnival and fundraiser next week in collaboration with a nonprofit children’s charity.

From June 21 through June 23, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Academy will host three days of food, rides, music, games and attractions, following the success of last year’s festivities.

On Thursday, June 20, the OLBSCA invites the school community to an exclusive carnival opening and ribbon cutting in the school parking lot. Parents and children who attend the school can purchase $20 bracelets prior to the grand opening for unlimited access to rides.

Those interested in purchasing a bracelet for the June 20 ribbon cutting can do so June 17 to 20 from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. in front of the auditorium doors. Parents and students can also purchase bracelets after school from June 17 to 19 from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. in front of the rotunda.

This year, the school’s Academy Parent Association teamed up with the Ronald McDonald House of Long Island, a nonprofit charity focused on keeping families and sick children close together while providing them with essential resources. APA President Christine Lucchese said that carnival attendees can donate various gift cards or cash donations to Ronald McDonald House families.

The president said that a family member of a student in their community works closely with the nonprofit. She expressed an interest in doing a collaboration between the school and the organization.

“This is a no brainer,” Lucchese said. “Helping families in need is something that’s close to my heart. Their whole concept is just helping children in need and keeping their families together. So even when you go to their establishment, when you walk in, you feel like you’re at Disneyland.”

Some of the children from OLBSCA volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House and Lucchese said that people who volunteer tend to go back and donate more of their time.

“We’ve always supported them. The school does dress downs during the year, the kids will pay $1 or more and we donate the money back to the Ronald McDonald House,” added APA Vice President Elizabeth Giangreco. “We like that it focuses on keeping families together. It’s a charity that focuses on family and children and it’s teaching our kids that we like to give back to people who really need it.”

Lucchese shared that the carnival is a way to show inclusivity toward all people in Queens and to get people in the borough involved.

While there is no set donation amount, the APA suggests donating gift cards to places like Target, Costco, BJ’s or dine-out restaurants. General Visa or American Express gift cards are also acceptable as are cash donations.

Anyone who wishes to make advance donations can drop off gift cards or cash at the OLBS rectory.

The parent association will also donate nearly $2,000 to the Ronald McDonald House, which the school community raised at reach out concert in May.

The carnival will be in the OLBSCA parking lot at 35th Avenue and 203rd Street. Festivities will run during the following dates and times:

Friday, June 21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 22 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 23 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information contact 718-229-4434 or olbshsa@gmail.com.