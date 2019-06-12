With new listings popping up every week, summer is the ideal time to look for your next dream home. Regardless of what type of home you’re looking for, the Queens market has plenty to choose from.
This week, we’re showing off three homes that just hit the market that are great options for any homebuyer; a two-family colonial in Bayside with potential for income, a beautiful brick ranch in Hollis Hills and Tudor in Manhasset that offers a suburban lifestyle while being nearby the hustle and bustle of New York City.
MLS: 3135780
221-06 39th Ave., Bayside, NY 11361
Listing Price: $1,598,000
Details: This two-family colonial in Bayside offers an opportunity to make additional income. Features include six bedrooms, five bathrooms (three full, two half), updated kitchens and a living room/dining room combo in each unit, hardwood floors throughout, new windows, new boilers, a detached garage and a private yard. The home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and the Long Island Rail Road.
For more information, contact listing agent Donna Rubertone at 516-662-7475.
MLS: 3136795
82-18 209th St., Hollis Hills, NY 11427
Listing Price: $948,000
Details: This Hollis Hills ranch is a great find for those who are looking to settle down. Features include three bedrooms, three bathrooms (two full, one half), a living room, dining room, an updated eat-in kitchen with an outside entrance, a full finished basement, hardwood floors throughout, cathedral ceilings, and an outdoor deck area. The home is just steps away from public transportation, giving you access to the rest of NYC, plus it’s also nearby shopping and restaurants.
For more information, contact listing agent Irene Gringuz at 917-335-3950.
MLS: 3135723
28 Bayview Ter., Manhasset, NY 11030
Listing Price: $950,000
Details: This Tudor in Manhasset boasts suburban living while offering convenient access to New York City. Features include five bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a living room, dining room, an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a detached garage, a spacious back porch and private backyard, and a full basement. The house is finished with hardwood floors, a new cess pool, new windows, a new roof and more!
For more information, contact listing agents Lisa Ferraro at 516-639-1867 or Donna Rubertone at 516-662-7475.
