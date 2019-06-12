Driver flees scene following hit-and-run at Bayside intersection that left a woman critically injured: cops

Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after critically injuring a woman during a hit-and-run in the Oakland Gardens section of Bayside.

According to police, at 10:51 p.m. on June 11, officers from the 111th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian struck at the intersection of 64th Avenue and 223rd Place. Upon their arrival, police found a 47-year-old woman lying in the roadway with trauma to her head.

A preliminary investigation found that an unidentified driver of a white Dodge Durango was driving northbound on 223rd Place just before the incident. As they were turning onto 64th Avenue, the driver struck the victim, who reports identify as Nabeela Aziz, who was crossing the street at the intersection.

The driver sped off following the collision. EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to North Shore University Hospital in critical condition. Police say that she suffered serious head trauma and bleeding to the skull.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.