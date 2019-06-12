‘Eight is Great’ – E-Space’s 8th birthday bash celebrates Queens’ entrepreneurial spirit

BY TAMMY SCILEPPI

It’s like planting a tree from seedling to large oak. That’s how QEDC’s food and business incubator, the Entrepreneur Space, describes how it has helped 600-plus artisan foodpreneurs who started from seed and followed their dreams of starting their own businesses.

There is power in motivating people to get excited about their goals. And after eight years of nurturing, mentoring and inspiring so many diverse makers to unleash their full potential, E-Space (located at 36-46 37th St. in LIC) is celebrating Queens’ entrepreneurial spirit during their ‘8 Is Great’ birthday bash this Friday, June 14, from 6 to 8 pm. So, RSVP soon and join them for a festive evening filled with great food, refreshing beverages, and networking in a fun place.

“And you don’t have to do any cooking or dishes,” quips Queens Economic Development Corporation Tourism Director Rob MacKay.

“It’s a wonderful atmosphere because the E-Space has so much to celebrate and some of the greatest Queens people show up. Personally, I can’t wait. Even my daughter is excited.”

Guests will get to meet the makers (more than 20 will be there) and hear the stories behind their unique recipes, while sampling delicious products right where they’re made – everything from vegan soul food to Venezuela-style arepas to specialty hot dogs, French delicacies and savory Thai-style hot sauces. Also on the menu: authentic flan, pudding, and chocolates inspired by Milene Jardine’s world travels, as well as specialty coffees. You can even bring home some dog treats for your favorite pet.

Budding entrepreneurs in the food industry know that the E-Space offers an easy way to start their business. What a concept! Being able to rent a huge, well-equipped, affordable shared kitchen space only when you need it. And the staff is great. Other services: Business counseling, workshops and events, as well as classroom/conference room rentals.

“We founded the E-Space eight years ago because my boss, Seth Bornstein, noticed that NYC is simply too expensive for startup food businesses,” MacKay continued. “There’s a market for almost every kind of product in this diverse city, but it’s hard to find a place to produce them. Plus, it’s illegal to make food in a residential kitchen and sell it commercially. The E-Space provides an inexpensive venue for food entrepreneurs to establish themselves. There’s also a synergy because clients have access to all of QEDC’s programs and services. We help with everything from licensing to marketing to production.”

He added: “Over the past eight years, we have generated more than $8 million in revenue, and created more than 120 jobs. We also host Fortune Society trainings and countless seminars.”

SheWolf Bakery, Little Bird Kitchen, and Brewla Bars are among the E-Spacers that went on to huge success.

Admission is free. Registration recommended. Attendees will be able to buy products there and enter a raffle to win a basket filled with foodpreneur products.

Click here to RSVP.