Enjoy summer at the LIC Flea & Food starting on June 29

Give summer an official welcome at LIC Flea & Food on June 29 and 30.

Enjoy different flavors from all over. Make sure you stroll through the market as new vendors are joining the Flea that weekend. A new face to meet and greet is chef Jimmy Thomas, who will be serving up authentic, delicious, spicy Creole cuisine with recipes handed down generations from New Orleans.

Also grab Filipino-style chicken skewers and pair it with their fresh mango juice from Barbecue on a Stick. Enjoy the delicious global fare and grab a brew from our Beer Garden, where you can enjoy international and craft beers from local Queens breweries.

Once you’ve satisfied your hunger and drunk your fill, browse through the vintage, craft and art vendors for unique, one-of-a-kind items. Jules Frost has a collection of T-shirts and prints of her original, hand-drawn designs. For all you vintage lovers, Refined Collective will be onsite with all of their cool vintage gear.

Don’t forget to make plans to visit the LIC Flea on Thursday, July 4, for Independence Day, Sept. 14 to 15 for the Wine & Tunes Festival and Oct. 5 to 6 for the 4th Annual Queens Beer Festival. Please visit www.LICFLEA.com for all of the details.

LIC Flea & Food is located at 5-25 46th Ave. in Long Island City at the corner of Fifth Street and 46th Avenue.