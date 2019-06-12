Live at the Landing music series returns to Long Island City waterfront

The fourth annual Live at the Landing concert series gets underway Thursday featuring live music on the Long Island City waterfront.

The performances are planned and organized by the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy and are co-sponsored by the Queens Council on the Arts and LIC Landing by COFFEED.

The musicians will represent different musical styles and hail from multiple Queens neighborhoods. Shows will be held every other Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the event space at the oval in Hunters Point South Park.

“Live outdoor music is an essential part of the summer experience and Live at the Landing delivers,” Hunters Point Parks Conservancy President Rob Basch said. “Watching the sun go down as these talented musicians light up Hunters Point South Park is the perfect way to spend a summer evening.”

Saxophonist Arun Luthra kicks off the series June 13. Luthra is part of a small group of American jazz musicians of Indian heritage who have continued to explore the possibilities of fusing the modern post-bop sound with elements of Indian classical music.

Jazz guitarist Joe Knipes brings his trio to LIC Landing on June 27. Knipes is the founder and director of the popular Jackson Heights Jazz Festival which takes place throughout the summer.

Tom Shaner, a critically acclaimed songwriter is scheduled to perform July 11, Sunnyside singer-songwriter Pam Reyes performs July 25.

Singer and songwriter Shelly Bhushan brings her soulful voice on Aug. 8. Fans have likened Bhushan and her band to Donny Hathaway, Bonnie Raitt and Aretha Franklin. Gabriel Gurrero and his band close out the Live at the Landing series with a performance Aug. 22.

“Live at the Landings provides a great opportunity to see talented Queens musicians in the perfect setting, along the East River with the Manhattan skyline providing the dramatic background,” Basch said. “The Hunters Point Parks Conservancy is proud to give talented Queens musicians the opportunity and venue to display their talents.”

The events are all outdoors and weather dependent. For more information visit hunterspointparks.org.