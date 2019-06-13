33 two-family Bay Lane Estates townhouses set to rise in Bayside

Cord Meyer Development Company recently announced that 33 two-family townhouses will soon come to Bayside.

The Forest Hills-based developer confirmed that the residential buildings will occupy prime space at 212th Street and 23rd Avenue near the Bay Terrace Shopping Center.

According to Cord Meyer, the Bay Lane Estates will be “finely appointed with high-end features” including higher-end appliance packages and several different floor plans. Each resident will have a two-car garage and sizes of the homes range from 3,500 to 4,000 square feet.

The property will also undergo new landscaping, according to Cord Meyer.

Manhattan-based company Anthony Morali Architects is in charge of designing the townhouses. The firm has designed several properties in Queens, including the Bayside Mercedez Benz Showroom, the Astoria City View residence and condos in College Point.

The 33 townhouses will be situated near the Bay Terrace Shopping Center, which Cord Meyer also owns. According to the open-air mall’s store directory, it contains nearly five dozen businesses including clothing retailers, banks, restaurants, a grocery store and a post office.