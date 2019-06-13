Suspect robs 82-year-old Little Neck woman by cashing in fraudulent checks: cops

Police are looking for a suspect who stole an 82-year-old Little Neck resident’s account by cashing checks.

According to police, on April 2 an 82-year-old woman was at her home in the vicinity of Little Neck Parkway and Nassau Boulevard when she received a call from her bank. The representative on the phone told the victim that they had closed her bank account due to fraudulent activity.

An ongoing investigation found that on April 1, the suspect cashed two of the victim’s bank checks, totaling $931, at two Chase Banks in Manhattan.

The suspect is described as light-skinned woman with her hair in a ponytail. She was last seen a black jacket, a dark colored sweater, light colored pants, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.