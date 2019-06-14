Bayside early education academy wins nationally recognized ‘Center of Excellence’ award

A Bayside academy of early education won a national award that recognizes excellent preschools across the nation.

The Learning Experience center at 215-15 Northern Blvd. recently received the “Center of Excellence” award, which is given to the top 10 percent of centers nationwide that have score 95 percent or higher on annual evaluations.

Learning Experience centers are evaluated on outstanding customer service, curriculum delivery, student retention and overall operational performance. Two centers in Brooklyn and Manhattan also received similar awards.

“These outstanding centers in New York have consistently proven their dedication to impacting the lives of children, and we are happy to honor them with our annual Center of Excellence Award,” said Richard Weissman, Chairman, President, and CEO of The Learning Experience. “Their drive for excellence can be easily traced back to the loyal owners and staff who enthusiastically challenge themselves each year to remain top performers and educators.”

Every year, the Board of Directors at Learning Experience centers evaluates all of their locations based on the four criteria. The Bayside, Brooklyn and Manhattan centers were the top of 220 centers nationwide to earn the Center of Excellence award at the organization’s annual convention.

The Weissman family developed the Learning Experience’s proprietary Learning Experience Academic Program (L.E.A.P.®) after more than 30 years of experience in early childhood education. They opened their first location in Boca Raton, Florida in 1980, which expanded to over 220 in the present day.

According to its website, the Learning Experience’s early literacy program teaches 9 out of 10 children to read before entering Kindergarten and the organization collaborated with Make-A-Wish to create its unique philanthropy curriculum.

Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list for 2019 ranks the company 84 on its list and there are over 100 locations currently in development across the country. The franchise currently serves more than 25,000 toddlers and preschoolers with childcare, enrichment programs and early education.

To learn more, visit thelearningexperience.com or find the center on Facebook @TheLearningExperienceBayside.