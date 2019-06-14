Driver in Bayside hit-and-run remains at large, police release photos of vehicle involved

Police released photos of the vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run in the Oakland Gardens section of Bayside earlier this week.

According to authorities, at 10:51 p.m. on June 11, the 111th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a female pedestrian struck at the intersection of 64th Avenue and 223rd Place.

Upon their arrival, officers found the victim, identified in published reports as 47-year-old Nabeela Aziz, who had suffered head trauma as a result of being struck by a car.

EMS rushed the victim to North Shore University Hospital in critical condition. An NYPD spokesperson indicated that the victim suffered serious head trauma and bleeding to the skull.

An investigation found that the driver of a white 2016-2019 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling northbound on 223rd Place and made a left turn onto westbound 64th Avenue, striking the victim as she crossed south to north at the intersection. The vehicle did not stay at the scene following the incident.

Cops said the vehicle was seen traveling northbound on Springfield Boulevard in the vicinity of 64th Avenue shortly after the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.