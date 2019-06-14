The Metropolitan Opera offers a free show in LIC’s Socrates Sculpture Park on June 17

Now these are truly the sweet sounds of summer.

The Metropolitan Opera will present a free outdoor recital at Socrates Sculpture Park in Long Island City on Monday, June 17, at 7 p.m.

Four Met members will offer arias and duets from a variety of operas, including “Turandot,” “Adriana Lecouvreur,” “Otello,” “Così Fan Tutte,” “The Queen of Spades,” “Tannhäuser,” “The Pearl Fishers,” “The Merry Widow” and “Hamlet” during this ninth annual event, which is presented in collaboration with the City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage Festival and NYC Parks.

Fold out chairs will be available, but seating is limited and on a first-come, first-sit basis. The public is encouraged to bring blankets and sit on the grass. Picnics are welcome, too.

The scheduled performers are all fast-rising stars. Leah Hawkins (soprano) is in the Met’s Lindemann Young Artist Development Program. The Philadelphia native recently completed the Domingo-Cafritz Young Artist Program at Washington National Opera. Her resume includes gigs with The Philadelphia Orchestra, the U.S. Air Force Orchestra, and the New Haven Symphony Orchestra.

Mario Bahg (tenor), who grew up in Korea, took first prize and the opera aria award in the aria division at the 2018 Montreal International Music Competition. He also won the 2017 Queen Sonja International Music Competition.

Joseph Lim (baritone) earned the grand prize at the 2011 Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions. He also triumphed in a recent Palm Springs Opera Competition. This summer he debuts with Opera Birmingham.

Dimitri Dover (piano), who is in the Met’s Lindemann Young Artist Development Program with Hawkins, has played piano at New York’s Alice Tully Hall, Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, Merkin Hall, City Center, Symphony Space and Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. He also teaches at the Church Street School for Music and Art and Greenwich House Music School.

This concert is part of the Met’s 11th annual Summer Recital Series. Concerts have already taken place in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The Williamsbridge Oval in the Bronx will host a showcase on Saturday, June 15, and a final one is scheduled for Clove Lakes Park in Staten Island on Wednesday, June 19.

The recital coincides with the unveiling of Socrates Sculpture Park’s new outdoor exhibition, “Objects in Mirror Are Closer Than They Appear” by School Studio. To be on display until Dec. 31, the piece consists of a mirrored cubic kiosk with sliding wall-doors and applied signage. (A rending is below.) It won the venue’s Folly/Function 2019 design competition, which is run in partnership with The Architectural League of New York.

Socrates Sculpture Park is at 32-01 Vernon Blvd.

Images: Socrates Sculpture Park