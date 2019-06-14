Townsend Harris High School in Flushing ranks as top public high school in New York State

A Flushing high school has been ranked as one of the best schools in the country in 2019, according to a report by U.S. News & World Report.

Out of over 17,000 high schools across the country, Townsend Harris High School ranked at #11 overall, earning a score of 99.94 out of 100. The school, located at 149-11 Melbourne Ave., also ranked as #1 in New York State out of 542 public schools.

According to U.S. News & World Report, a total of 1,109 students are currently enrolled at the school with 55 full-time teachers employed, offering a 20:1 student-teacher ratio. Students at Townsend have a 100 percent rate of 12th grade students taking Advanced Placement (AP) courses, with 97 percent of the class earning a 3 or higher on the AP test.

With a 99 percent graduation rate, Townsend Harris students have a 99 percent ranking in mathematics proficiency and a 100 percent ranking in reading proficiency.

Visit the U.S. News & World website to learn more about the 2019 rankings.