Robbers slash Rego Park candy store employee in the neck during armed robbery: cops

Detectives are looking for two men who robbed a Rego Park store on Saturday morning and slashed a worker during a struggle.

Law enforcement sources said the caper occurred at about 7:23 a.m. on June 15, when the 21-year-old male employee was opening up the Candy Store located at 98-51 63rd Road.

According to police, two male robbers ambushed the worker from behind and forced him into the store. A struggle ensued, during which one of the suspects pulled out a knife and slashed the worker in the neck.

Cops said the bandits proceeded to steal $2,000 from the cash register, then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 112th Precinct responded to the incident. The victim was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police described the two robbers as Hispanic males of unknown ages. One perpetrator had blonde hair, while the other had a beard and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with baseball cap, jeans and black sneakers.

The 112th Precinct Detective Squad is still investigating, police sources said.