D.C. man faces trespassing charges for barricading himself in a closet at AOC’s Jackson Heights office

Cops arrested a Washington, D.C., man in Jackson Heights on Saturday who allegedly broke into Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Queens district office and refused to leave.

According to the NYPD, at 4:40 p.m. on June 15, police responded to a 911 call regarding a trespasser inside a building located at 74-09 37th Ave. Upon their arrival, officers found Douala Hashi, 27, of Washington, D.C., on the third floor of the building holding a fire extinguisher.

When Hashi made contact with the officers, he allegedly discharged the fire extinguisher, causing a cloud condition inside. When cloud conditions dissipated, Hashi allegedly was holding a broken bottle and retreating into a utility closet.

Members of the NYPD Emergency Service Unit responded to the scene and were able to start a dialogue with Hashi, eventually getting him out of the closet and taking him into custody.

Hashi was charged with menacing, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief. He was taken to Elmhurst General Hospital for evaluation.

Reports indicate the Hashi never made it into Ocasio-Cortez’s office. Hashi’s arraignment is still pending at this time.