Celebrate the grand opening of the LIC Flea & Food’s seventh season on June 29

Have fun at the LIC Flea & Food during its grand opening weekend on June 29 and 30.

While you sip on a cold brew from the Beer & Wine Garden, savor delicious eats such as delicious Japanese soufflé pancakes from Softbite Soufflé or Argentinian sausages from Chori and Chimi. For a sweet bite, grab a decadent beignet from Chef Jimmy Thomas.

As always, the LIC Flea has plenty of unique vendors selling all kinds of unique goods you won’t find anywhere else. 13 Things I Love is inspired by Peru and will have an array of totes and home items at her booth. You can also shop at Earth & Water, which offers sustainable, and all natural skincare company that is inspired by the ancient practice of Ayurveda or at Bodhi Leaf Designs for their vegan, natural soaps and skincare products.

Looking for some custom designed tees and prints? Jules Frost Designs offers a collection of one-of-a-kind t-shirts and prints of her original hand-drawn designs are whimsical and fun.

Don’t forget to make plans to visit the LIC Flea on July 4th for a staycation at the Flea. Shop, eat and grab a beer with us to celebrate Independence Day. RSVP at www.licflea.com/special-events to enter to win Flea Bucks.

Located at 5-25 46th Ave. in Long Island City at the corner of Fifth Street and 46th Avenue. For more information and to learn about the monthly special events, visit www.LICFlea.com.