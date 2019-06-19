SEE IT: The Forest Hills townhouse with a $2M asking price has been completely updated

This huge Forest Hills townhouse boasts spacious rooms, completely updated interiors and an large asking price.

Located at 12 Overhill Rd., this three-story townhouse sits comfortably in Forest Hills Gardens. Offered by Halstead Forest Hills, this home is on the market has an asking price of $2,287,000.

As you walk into the home, the foyer holds a half bathroom that’s decked out in mirrors. As you explore the first floor, to the left you’ll find a spacious living room with a fireplace, lots of windows and access to the yard. To the right, you’ll find an eat-in kitchen with a dining area, state-of-the-art appliances and a wine fridge.

As you head up to the second floor, you’ll find the master suite complete with a full bathroom and tons of closet space. The second floor also houses two more bedrooms and another full bathroom. The home’s third floor houses another bedroom with a walk-in closet as well as additional storage space.

Other features of the home include a full, finished basement with a media room, an office, a one-car garage, a backyard with a patio area, audio system speakers in each room, and convenient access to the LIRR, as well as local shopping and restaurants.

For more information about this listing, visit mlsli.com.