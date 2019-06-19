SEE IT: The Forest Hills townhouse with a $2M asking price has been completely updated

Photos via MLSLI
This home is for sale in Forest Hills Gardens.

This huge Forest Hills townhouse boasts spacious rooms, completely updated interiors and an large asking price.

Located at 12 Overhill Rd., this three-story townhouse sits comfortably in Forest Hills Gardens. Offered by Halstead Forest Hills, this home is on the market has an asking price of $2,287,000.

As you walk into the home, the foyer holds a half bathroom that’s decked out in mirrors. As you explore the first floor, to the left you’ll find a spacious living room with a fireplace, lots of windows and access to the yard. To the right, you’ll find an eat-in kitchen with a dining area, state-of-the-art appliances and a wine fridge.

As you head up to the second floor, you’ll find the master suite complete with a full bathroom and tons of closet space. The second floor also houses two more bedrooms and another full bathroom. The home’s third floor houses another bedroom with a walk-in closet as well as additional storage space.

Other features of the home include a full, finished basement with a media room, an office, a one-car garage, a backyard with a patio area, audio system speakers in each room, and convenient access to the LIRR, as well as local shopping and restaurants.

For more information about this listing, visit mlsli.com.

