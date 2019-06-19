Suspect pushes Ridgewood liquor store employee out of his way in an effort to steal from the register: cops

Photo via Google Maps

Cops are looking for a crook who stole cash from a Ridgewood liquor stole on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, at 1 p.m. on June 18, an unknown man entered Forest Liquors House, located at 66-22 Forest Ave. Once inside, the suspect approached the 53-year-old male employee behind the front desk, pushed him out of the way and took $250 in cash from the register.

The suspect then fled the scene westbound on Palmetto Street. Police say that the suspect did not use a weapon during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

