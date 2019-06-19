Thief drugged man’s drink and stole his valuables while he slept in Queens home: cops

Police are looking for a woman who drugged and robbed a man at his Kew Gardens Hills home early Monday morning.

According to authorities, at 2 a.m. on June 17, a 25-year-old man was at his residence, located in the vicinity of 77th Avenue and 160th Street, with the unknown woman. After the woman gave the victim a beverage, he lost consciousness.

Hours later, the victim woke up and found that his watch and $2,600 in cash were missing and the woman was gone.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that the victim had met the woman for the first time in Manhattan prior to the incident.

Cops described the suspect as a light-skinned female in her 20s and was last seen wearing a black shirt, a light colored skirt and black boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.