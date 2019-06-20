111th Precinct warns car owners about rise in tire and rim theft in Bayside and Douglaston

Have you checked your car tires and rims lately?

The 111th Precinct in Bayside is warning car owners about the uptick in tire and rim theft in the area. According to police, thieves have been targeting newer models of Hondas and Acuras over the past few days.

⚠️The ⁦@NYPD111Pct⁩ had a spate of tires and rims thefts over the past few days involving newer model Hondas and Acura’s.⚠️ pic.twitter.com/k8U5YCTgHZ — NYPD 111th Precinct (@NYPD111Pct) June 17, 2019

Car owners reported thefts in Bayside and Douglaston from June 15 to June 17. Police released a list of the following cars and locations thieves have targeted.

Saturday, June 15 from 12:15-12:35 p.m. | 213th Street and 48th Avenue | 2019 Honda Civic

Saturday, June 15 from 12:15-12:35 p.m. | 211th Street and 43rd Avenue | 2018 Acura TLX

Monday, June 17 from 4:25-6:15 a.m. | 64th Avenue and Marathon Parkway | 2018 Honda Civic

Monday, June 17 from 7-8 a.m. | 70th Avenue and Douglaston Parkway | 2019 Honda Civic

Monday, June 17 from 7-9 a.m. | 255th Street and 60th Avenue | 2019 Honda Accord

Cops also warned that Toyotas and Nissans are often targets of tire and rim theft. The precinct provided a list of crime prevention tips to prevent car owners from future incidents.

Lugnut locks must be utilized. You can use a lock on every lugnut as this will make the thieves take a longer time to remove the rim and tire.

Be sure not to leave wheel lock keys in glove box or spare tire compartment. Thieves can break into the car and retrieve them there.

Activate any alarms you may have. Alarms equipped with a tilt sensor go off if the vehicle is moved.

Many of these thefts occur in the middle of the night, so pay attention to suspicious people or vehicles on your block. Thieves usually work in teams and might be utilizing more than one car.

Video cameras in the front of your home serve as a deterrent.

Always try and leave your car parked in an area where there is plenty of lighting. A well-lit street or parking area is a very good deterrent.

If you have a garage, utilize it.

Turn your wheels when parking. This will make it more difficult to remove the wheels. A locked steering column makes it difficult for the thieves to turn the wheels forward again.

The community’s involvement is essential in catching a thief, so if you see any suspicious activity call 911. You may remain anonymous when calling.

For more information on the latest thefts, visit the 111th Precinct on Twitter and Facebook.